SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect on Sunday, October 1 connected to a series of stabbings and assaults on Market Street. The SFPD reported the assaults transpired between Market Street between 4th and Barry Streets.

The attacks transpired within minutes of each other. Officers simultaneously investigated multiple crime scenes, working to identify and arrest the suspect. Due to the extraordinary effort and teamwork of SFPD officers from multiple districts, the SFPD was able to stop the violent offender from continuing his unprovoked attacks against the public.

The first attack occurred at 7:34 a.m. after officers were called to the 800 block of Market Street to investigate a report of a person bleeding. Officers found an elderly male who was bleeding from the face. They immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A witness to the incident reported that the victim, who was traveling in a wheelchair, was approached by an unknown subject, later identified as Effrim Baker, 60. Baker assaulted the victim without provocation. A bystander witnessed the assault and intervened before Baker fled the scene.

At approximately 8 a.m., Central Station officers responded to the area of Market Street and Battery Street to investigate a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an apparent stab wound. The victim told officers that the suspect approached him and stabbed him with an unknown object, before fleeing on Market Street. Through their investigation, officers determined that this incident was the first act of violence committed by the suspect; but the victim fled to a safe location before contacting authorities.

At approximately 08:05 a.m., Tenderloin Station officers responded to the 800 block of Market Street to a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was standing on the 800 block of Market Street when Baker approached him and stabbed him without any provocation.

At approximately 08:10 a.m., while Tenderloin officers were still working on the aggravated assault that had occurred on the 800 block of Market Street, additional officers responded to the 900 block of Market Street to investigate another reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they located Baker, walking away from the area with a fixed blade-edged weapon in his hands. Officers detained Baker without incident.

At the fourth scene, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics who took the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers discovered that Baker and the victim struggled over the victim’s property which subsequently led to the victim being stabbed by Baker.

The SFPD Night Investigations Unit is the lead on these investigations. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Baker, who is from San Francisco, for three stabbings and aggravated assault. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for the following charges: Three counts of (Aggravated Assault 245(a)(4) PC), (Elder Abuse 368(b)(1) PC), three counts of (Attempted Homicide 664/187(a) PC), (Aggravated Assault with a weapon (245(a)(1) PC), (Robbery 211 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can stay anonymous.