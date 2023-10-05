SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on October 4 they arrested a suspect connected to an assault that occurred in the Taraval District. The SFPD reported on September 27, at approximately 1:42 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Portal Ave. regarding an assault in progress.

The investigation determined that a male suspect assaulted a victim without provocation and caused her to fall to the sidewalk. A co-worker of the victim ran to her aid and was also assaulted by the suspect as he pushed her into a retail establishment. While inside the store, the suspect assaulted an additional victim, an elderly female customer causing her to fall to the ground.

During the assault, a worker at a nearby business witnessed the victims being attacked and ran to their aid. The witness held the suspect to prevent him from further assaulting the victims, but was bitten by the suspect, which caused him to release his hold.

The suspect fled, but was followed by witnesses and bystanders who stopped and detained the suspect. As officers arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect who was being detained by citizens. Officers detained the suspect and developed probable cause to arrest him. The suspect, identified as Parmjit Janda, 39, was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for 4 counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC) and elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC).

Three victims were treated and released by medics at the scene and one victim was transported to the hospital by medics all for non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.