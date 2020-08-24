ATLANTA—On Tuesday, August 18, a hotel departing guest and Embassy Suite front desk associate fought inside the hotel lobby and the video has now gone viral.

The video started off with two African-American women having a disagreement at the front desk regarding a bill issue.

The departing guest began yelling and stated, “I’m going to *expletive* you up, you need to get your manager because *expletive* you keep playing with me.”

In the next part of the video, the front desk associate started hitting the guest with a telephone, and removed the departing guest’s wig. The guest grabbed the telephone and charged at the front desk associate and bashed her with the telephone, and then the two began to brawl from the center of the lobby. At the end, the front desk associate ran behind the front desk and went into a room and wouldn’t allow the guest entry into the room.

In a email sent to the San Francisco News, President and DG of Public Relations, Chris Daly stated:

“Partial video of the incident has surfaced online which does not show the entire event. As the full video shows, the departing guest assaulted unprovoked the front desk associate who then defended herself, going further to attempt to disengage from the guest multiple times.” Daly added, “Charges have since been filed by the associate with the Cobb County Police Department, and we encourage anyone with any additional information to contact them directly. We are pleased to report that our associate suffered only minor injuries, though she obviously is shaken. Please allow us to state emphatically that we do not condone this sort of activity in any way, shape or form. Violence is never the answer.”

Based on Embassy Suites privacy protocols, Daly did not want to release the front desk associate’s or the departing guest’s name.