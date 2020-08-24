OAKLAND—On August 28, 2020, the last StreetFest Friday will be held on 9th Street between Franklin and Webster streets from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Oakland Chinatown. Customers can order food first, find parking lots, and then enjoy their food at the public dining area on 9th Street.

The event has been planned every Friday evening in August and provides special deals to welcome visitors. Participating restaurants include authentic Dim Sum restaurants, sushi bars, boba shops, and bakeries. There are 35 dining tables set on 9th Street following social distancing rules, and customers are able to eat fresh-made food they purchased in Chinatown. To maintain the event safety, a wash station and hand sanitizers are available, and visitors are required to use masks and follow public health guidelines.

The Oakland Chinatown StreetFest Fridays are hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Port of Oakland, Oakland Athletics, East Bay Municipal Utility District, Gateway Bank, Airbnb, and Wells Fargo. The event encourages consumers to support local merchants since many businesses have been suffering from difficulties because of the shelter-in-place order.

Jessica Chen, chamber executive director, told East Bay Times, “All our merchants have no outdoor dining seating, and the sidewalks in Chinatown are narrow and not ideal for tables and chairs arrangement. By creating a cafeteria-style outdoor dining area, we can have the food lovers enjoy Chinatown cuisines and maintain a safe distance.”

Check out special deals and a variety of Asian food on their website and Instagram.