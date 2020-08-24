ANTIOCH—On August 29, 2020, the Hot August Cruise Night, car show cruise, will be held in the historic Rivertown Area, 205 G St, Antioch, CA, 94509. The event will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, starting from West 2nd Street, drivers will turn left on L Street, then left again on 4th Street, take another left on G Street, then go back to West 2nd Street.

The event is sponsored by the Celebrate Antioch Foundation and Rivertown Merchants, and organizers welcome residents to have an exciting time. According to their Facebook advertisement, “please keep this evening fun & safe, no speeding and obey all traffic laws,” and visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the event due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will see a variety of classic cars, can join the cruise, go shopping, and have food in the downtown area. Visit the Antioch Rivertown official Facebook page and check their latest update.