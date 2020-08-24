SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 23, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-to-1, completing a sweep of the three game series against their visiting divisional rivals.

The teams still played this weekend despite the wildfires ravaging Northern California, resulting in poor air quality throughout the region. The Giants’ stadium Oracle Park is by the water, making the air quality there more tolerable than in other places.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill pitched well in his third start of the season for the Giants. Cahill pitched into the sixth inning, striking out eight while only giving up one hit and one run. The Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher Luke Weaver also pitched into the sixth inning, giving up two runs while striking out five.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Giants’ third baseman Evan Longoria hit a double to knock in the game’s first run. The Diamondbacks responded by tying the game at 1 in the top of the sixth inning. The Giants answered right back in the bottom of the sixth, retaking the lead thanks to right fielder Mike Yastrzemski’s seventh home run of the season. In the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run, giving the Giants a 5-to-1 lead. They scored another run in the eighth inning, continuing to add to their lead. The Giants’ bullpen proceeded to shut the door, preventing the Diamondbacks from mounting a comeback over the last few innings.

The Giants have won every game since they promoted top catching prospect Joey Bart. They will take their six-game winning streak into their next series against the Dodgers starting on Tuesday.