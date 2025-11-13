SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, November 12, the San Francisco Police Department reported a suspect was arrested for a shooting incident. The SFPD reported the incident transpired on November 11 at approximately 12:58 a.m., after officers responded to the 1000 block of Geneva Ave regarding a shot spotter activation.

Officers arrived on scene and located a residence with damage associated with a possible shooting. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect exited a vehicle and approached the residence with a firearm, and loud gunshots were heard. Officers were advised that on October 28 and October 29, two additional incidents occurred where officers responded to a shot spotter activation. There were no reported injuries as a result of those incidents.

During the course of the investigation, a possible suspect was identified as Enhao Lin, 39, of Alameda, CA.

Members assigned to the Crime Gun Investigator Center (CCIG) obtained a search warrant for Lin’s residence and conducted surveillance. CCIG officers and the Violence Reduction Initiative (VRT) unit observed Lin leaving the residence and placed him under arrest without further incident.

A search of the residence was conducted, and two firearms were located and seized as evidence.

Lin was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for multiple charges including two counts of shooting at inhabited dwelling (246 PC x2), two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (245(b) PC x2), two counts of felon in possession of firearm (29800(a)(1) PC x2), possession of controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) HS) and the unlawful possession of a controlled substance (11350(a) HS).

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.