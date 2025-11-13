SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department reported they battled a blaze at a multi-residential building fire on Friday, November 7. The fire was reported at 4:57 p.m. on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street.

Several 911 calls were received with reports of flames and broken glass coming from the top floor of an occupied multi-residential building. In less than 3 minutes, Engine 13 arrived to the scene.

“This was a Herculean feat by members of #YourSFFD. First arriving crews encountered fire that was well in an advanced stage. The men and women of #YourSFFD sprung into action immediately and were able to employ an aggressive, offensive, interior attack while at the same time begin search and rescue efforts for victims who may have been overcome by smoke and flames. The aggressive attack allowed crews to get to the seat of the fire and achieve knock down. This was true, old school, hard nosed firefighting in old school San Francisco building construction. I cannot say enough good things about #YourSFFD,” stated Division Chief Nicol Juratovac.

All residents were safely evacuated from the building, the Red Cross NorCal Coastal is helping those who are in need. One cat was rescued during the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.