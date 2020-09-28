UNITED STATES—This might be only me, but I am so glad that summer is over and fall has arrived. I love fall and I love this season because it encompasses everything I love: college football, apples, pumpkin, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, leaves, rain, autumn weather, fall clothing and so much more. Do you really want me to continue? One of the biggest things I love about fall is switching out those summer clothes for my fall clothes. I cannot tell you how many clothes have been in my closet that I have NOT been able to wear or enjoy because of the heat. Now, my long sleeve shirts, jeans, hoodies, fleece, coats, jackets sweaters, sweatshirts and sweatpants I can now wear.

I think in fall you get to play around a bit more with your style and showcase your originality that you cannot always do in the summer, spring or winter. Yeah, you can argue that you can play with things a bit more in spring, and I would agree with that to a degree, but you just don’t have as many holidays in the spring if you want me to be fully honest.

With that said, college football is back and I just enjoy having my one day off during the week (Saturday people) to sit on the couch and witness some exciting sports where young adults are competing to make a name for themselves. Do I like the NFL? Yes, but it’s not the same as college football and anyone who tells me otherwise, sorry, but I’m not buying it people. When it comes to food I love a great apple, but I am a huge fan of pumpkin. Now I do NOT like pumpkin in everything I eat, which I think some people seem to think, but I’m not one of those people. I love pumpkin cheesecake, carving a pumpkin for my nieces for Halloween, trick-or-treating, all things scary movies, rain (no it does not get me depressed or stop me from doing what I planned to do otherwise), Pink Lady Apples, raking leaves from the lawn and so much more.

I guess what I’m saying is that there is so much to do in the fall rather its indoors or outdoors there are things to be done America. Look we haven’t even talked about Halloween which is one of my favorite holidays and guess what it falls on Saturday people. Do I think they’ll be trick-or-treating this year? Yeah, the verdict is still out on it, and if I’m being honest I just don’t think it’s safe to do it right now. That doesn’t mean parents can’t purchase a bunch of candy and kind of host their own Halloween party or trick-or-treat station loaded with spooky surprises and all for the kiddos.

Fall also allows us to usher in Thanksgiving which is all about family and great food. Each year our family hosts a big shindig with those who are great cooks showcase their standout dishes and just bonding with family. I love it, right after you have the biggest shopping day in the year with Black Friday which is a tradition and has always been a tradition in our family where we get up at the dawn of time and get some of the best deals possible as we kickoff the holiday season. Yes, I love Halloween, but Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday. I love getting gifts for my family and puts the biggest smile on my face people; I’m a giver at heart so this is the one time of year I’m able to give and not feel like I have to explain why I do it.

Perhaps the biggest thing I love about the fall is the weather. It’s not too cold or not too hot in my opinion. The weather opens the floodgates for you to wear a jacket or not wear a jacket, to wear a sweater or hoodie or not to wear one, that is a decision that is completely up to you. It does kickoff flu season, so you have to be careful, but you don’t want to be an idiot in the process. I can continue on for hours about what makes fall so great, but I’ve laid out quite a few things. So if fall is NOT your favorite, perhaps its winter, spring and summer and if so tell us why.