CALIFORNIA—Wildfires have been burning from the east and west sides of the Napa Valley to Santa Rosa as of Monday, September 28. They forced evacuations from Santa Rosa to Napa since houses are burning down.

Around 6 a.m. on September 28, Cal Fire announced via Twitter that the wildfire East of Calistoga in Napa country reached 11,000 acres. Evacuation Orders were issued by authorities. The order reads: “Immediate threat to die. This is a lawful order to leave now. This area is lawfully closed to public access.”

The target area has been changing, but as of 11:26 a.m. on September 28, the entire area of South Lincoln Avenue was under evacuation while the rest of Calistoga city was under evacuation warning. Some highways are available for residents to leave from Lake County, Napa and Sonoma county, so they are advised not to use petrified forest roads.

#GlassFire East of Calistoga in Napa county is 11,000 acres. Evacuation orders in place and additional evacuations in progress. @CALFIRELNU https://t.co/O9d4QpF9T0 pic.twitter.com/Jtqv5U4ybp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 28, 2020

The Shady and Glass fires erupted Sunday morning and spread quickly towards Sonoma and Napa counties, which have dry grasslands, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The massive North Complex Fire affected Butte County town of Paradise and several other northern Sierra Nevada foothill communities.

On September 27, The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning across much of Northern California due to massive fires. It was in effect from Saturday night till Monday afternoon.

#RedFlagWarning – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across much of Northern California due to critical fire weather. Watch this short video to learn more. Caption version available here: https://t.co/qt35V5toVG pic.twitter.com/TWAP2I92YU — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 27, 2020

Multiple homes burned during the night of September 27 in the Skyhawk neighborhood in eastern Santa Rosa. Cal Fire has been reporting multiple fire updates including the Zogg Fire on Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane; August Complex in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Lake, and Glenn County and North Complex in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba county.

Before 10 a.m. on September 28, Cal Fire activated two new Incident Management Teams (IMT) for Glass Fire and Zogg Fire in Napa County in Shasta County.