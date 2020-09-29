SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced they will reopen on October 4th with a new series titled Bay Area Walls created by local artists.

According to an announcement on SFMOMA’s social media, Bay Area Walls is a series of large-scale wall projects painted by the Twin Walls Mural Company and Liz Hernández, with additional artists including Muzae Sesay, Oakland-based painter.

Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams is a part of the Bay Area Walls painted by muralists Elaine Chu and Marina Perez-Wong, of the Twin Walls Mural Company. As a San Francisco native, Chu and Perez-Wong met each other at the School of the Arts in 1997 and built the company in 2013.

According to the museum’s official website, the mural was created on the museum’s fifth floor and is over 46 feet long.

“Rich with symbolism, it focuses on healing and resiliency in response to the imbalance of our current world from COVID-19, generational trauma, pollution, inequality and Perez-Wong’s ongoing battle with stage IV breast cancer,” SFMOMA said.

The Oakland-based painter Sesay noted via Instagram:

“I’ve been working with SFMOMA a moment where the depths of their institutional inequality has been unearthed. From the summer of contemplation, conversation, and new perspectives, I’ve decided to maintain my involvement as means to keep my power as an artist to have a voice through my work and continue to hold pressure towards equality. ”

Sesay’s painting, Cut Trees, will be displayed on SFMOMA’S seventh floor along with Bay Area Walls. Visit SFMOMA for more information.