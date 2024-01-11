SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 9, the San Francisco Police Department reported a family of five was saved by smoke alarms. The SFFD quickly extinguished a 1-alarm fire this morning at 402 Girard Street.

The SFFD indicated on their Facebook page that at 3:17 a.m., the SFFD was dispatched to a reported home fire at 402 Girard, a two-story multi-family in the Cites Portola District.

#SFFDE42 Arrived on the scene at 3:19 a.m. and assisted occupants out of the building while extending hose lines to the second-floor bedroom fire.

The fire was under control with no injuries and five people were displaced at 3:43 a.m. The limited damage and the preservation of life are attributed to working smoke alarms; early 911 access, and the quick response and actions of the brave, efficient, and professional work of the firefighters who stretched hand lines to extinguish the fire on the second floor.

The displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The non-suspicious fire remains under investigation.