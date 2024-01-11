SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Instagram page on Tuesday, January 9, they quickly extinguished a one-alarm fire in a three-story multi-residential complex. At 5:56 a.m. the SFFD responded to 800 Divisadero Street at Fulton Street for a reported structure fire.

At 5:59 AM, firefighters arrived on the scene and spotted heavy smoke coming from a laundry room in a three-story, multi-residential over-commercial building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with no extension to the residential portion of the building with no displacements and no injuries.

“The limited damage and the preservation of life are attributed to the quick response and the actions of the brave, efficient, and professional Firefighters who stretched hand lines to extinguish the fire in the first-floor laundry room,” the SFFD said in a statement.

The Fire Department thanks the occupants who evacuated and the drivers who avoided the region, allowing fire officials to mitigate the fire quickly. There were no reports of any injuries during the fire.