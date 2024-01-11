SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 9, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Thomas Crandell, 39 was convicted after trial by jury for assaulting a woman on Duboce Avenue outside of her home. The defendant was convicted of one felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)).

The SFDA’s Office noted in a press release that on June 8, 2022, at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers with the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Duboce Avenue after receiving a a report of a person breaking into a residence. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the victim and owner of the building.

The victim reported that she was in her apartment when she was awakened by banging on the glass door that to her property, looked at the building surveillance cameras, and saw Crandell violently kicking her door. She went downstairs, exited the building, and asked him to move along. He called her an anti-Asian slur before shoving her into the glass door of the building, causing her to hit her head.

The defendant later picked up a metal scooter and struck the victim on the side of her body, causing injury. When the victim attempted to protect herself, he pushed her to the ground and hit her in the face. After the assault, Crandell fled the area but was subsequently arrested by Park Station officers 10 days after the assault.

The case against Crandell was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jamal Anderson, with assistance from paralegal Yessenia Oropeza and victim advocate Shychai Douangsawang. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Crandell because of the outstanding investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s Park Station and Investigations Division.

“The defendant’s conduct was egregious and should never be tolerated in this city,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamal Anderson. “I applaud the jury for clearly sending that message and providing justice to the victim, who displayed tremendous courage and resolve throughout this long process.”

Crandell is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faces four years in State Prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, January 29, 2024.