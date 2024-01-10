SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 9, the SFPD indicated they are currently investigating a homicide that transpired in the Southern District.

The SFPD reported on January 6, at approximately 9:58 pm, officers responded to the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene who transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim later died from injuries sustained. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail arrived on scene and are leading the open and active investigation.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.