HOLLYWOOD HILLS—In April 2025, the family of Hasmik Demirchayn, who passed away in 2021, discovered that their matriarch’s headstone was placed on the wrong grave when she died. The family is now suing Forest Lawn Memorial Park for gross negligence.



Hasmik Demichayn and her husband, Avetis, emigrated to California from Russia in the 70s and raised their three children in Hollywood Hills. The family held a funeral service and burial for their matriarch at the Forest Lawn Mortuary.



It wasn’t until Demirchayn’s husband died that the family realized that the gravestone for their Mother was placed on the wrong grave. It was on the grave adjacent to the grave where her body was buried,



One of the couple’s sons, Chris Demirchayn, came to Forest Lawn Cemetery to make the arrangements for his father to be laid to rest next to their mother. That’s when he was informed of the funeral home’s mistake.



Reports indicate the adult Demirchayn children went to the cemetery with their father, they mourned and prayed at what they thought was their mother’s graveside. They placed flowers there and reportedly decorated a Christmas tree by the grave they thought was hers during the holidays.



While the family did appreciate the funeral home’s honesty, Chris indicated that it just added to their grief. Christ first told KTLA, “I feel betrayed because we have been speaking to an empty plot.



Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary corrected their error and moved the gravestone to the correct grave right away. The family has filed a lawsuit against the mortuary. They are seeking compensation for the funeral home’s gross negligence.