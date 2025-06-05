LOS ANGELES—Football fans across the Southland celebrated the NFL schedule being unveiled on Wednesday, May 14. Both Los Angeles teams, the Chargers and Rams reached the Playoffs last season, so expectations are high coming into the 2025 campaign. Now with the schedule firmly set diehard fans can plan their Fall accordingly. Now it’s time to score those tickets on the Ticketmaster website regardless of the grueling portal wait.

Despite these minor obstacles, NFL fans from 5 to 105 are thrilled about the upcoming season, and ready for the Bolts and the Rams at SoFi.

Los Angeles Rams

It was a rollercoaster ride for Sean McVay and the Rams in 2024.They won the NFC West while displaying heroic resilience in the middle of the devastating wildfires. LA Strong is an understatement; their training facility complex was nearly burnt to the ground.

With SoFi being unable to host the playoff opener against the potent Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals and team owner Michael Bidwell were so generous and supportive it brings a tear to your eye. Sports at its absolute best was on display; courage and empathy as the Cardinals opened State Farm Stadium, graciously hosting the Playoff matchup.

The Cardinals sent two Boeing 777 planes to pick up the Rams, staff and their families, which included 300 humans and eight pets.

Somehow in the midst of the chaos of the Wildfires, the Rams united and drew strength from each other, crushing the Minnesota Vikings, 27- 9. Their season ended in snowy Philadelphia, where the Rams nearly upset the Eagles, who eventually won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On a sad note, the Rams released All-Pro Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp who was a cornerstone of the franchise. The Super Bowl LVI MVP was seeking a contract extension the Rams were unwilling to give.

Unfortunately, Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks staying put in the NFC West. Football 101 has taught us it’s terrible when a former player signs with a division foe. The player (Kupp) is fueled by the desire to prove what a mistake it was for the Rams to cut ties with the future Hall of Famer. Now without further ado:

Los Angeles Rams 2025 regular season schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, vs. Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 2, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 16: Thursday, Dec. 18, at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime

Week 17: Monday, Dec. 29, at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 18: Date/time TBD, vs. Arizona Cardinals

With the Rams being one of the league’s best teams, every week is an arduous battle as they are forced to play a first-place schedule this year, which is why their path to the playoffs is so difficult. Despite the tough 17-game slate, the Rams are viewed as Super Bowl contenders once again.

The two games that leap off the screen and slap you in the face are the Week 3 game in Philly, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Rams for an epic showdown.

It was the Rams who gave the Eagles a run for their money in the Playoffs, losing a heartbreaker 28-22 in the snow. The other must-see game is on December 14 when the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff return to SoFi in Week 15.

The blockbuster quarterback swap involving Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff has helped transform this otherwise drab meeting into one of the ugliest and fiercest rivalries in the NFL. It’s going to be an exciting year at WHOSE HOUSE? RAMS HOUSE.

Los Angeles Chargers

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh had an immediate effect on the Bolts in his first year as Head Coach. A tenacious defense and a great running attack are key traits of any Harbaugh team. It was looking great in December, with pivotal wins including a Thursday night victory over the hated Denver Broncos, earning them a Playoff berth.

Then the Houston Texans game occurred.

One step forward and two steps back as the Chargers regressed into the same old habits, a bitter 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. Quarterback CJ Stroud is from Rancho Cucamonga; he flourished while Chargers QB Justin Herbert struggled throwing four costly interceptions as the season came to a disappointing conclusion.

They have what is tied for the league’s 11th-hardest schedule based on last season’s opponent win percentage (.522). Might this be the year the Chargers stop shooting themselves in the foot and reach their potential?

This sounds redundant; however, it is a make-or-break year for Justin Herbert. Is he an elite Quarterback like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes or not? Mahomes and Herbert have played in classic AFC West games over the past five years, seven of their nine games against the Chiefs have been decided by one score, but the Chargers are 1-6 in those seven games.

What a way to kick off the season, the Chiefs in Brazil. Earning tons of airline miles and points, jetlag will be a factor. The Chargers will travel a league-leading 37,086 miles next season, almost 3,000 miles more than the next team in the last season.

Chargers’ fans listen up, it’s a thrilling home schedule with heavyweights such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and an opportunity for payback against the Houston Texans to wrap up the season.

Here is the Bolts 2025 schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Brazil)

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs Denver Broncos

Week 4: Sept. 28 at New York Giants

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 6: Oct. 12 at Miami Dolphins

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 8: Oct. 23 vs Minnesota Vikings (TNF)

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Tennessee Titans

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12: Nov. 23 BYE

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs Raiders

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Week 15: Dec.14 at Chiefs

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Houston Texans

Week 18: Jan. 4 at Broncos