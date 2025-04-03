San Jose, CA—On the morning of Thursday, April 3, 2025, a fatal two-vehicle crash on McKean Road near Whispering Oaks Drive shut down the roadway for several hours, according to CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the collision occurred around 7:01 a.m. when a head-on collision involved a white Chevrolet Tahoe and a gray Toyota Camry.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find that the crash resulted in at least one fatality. The collision caused significant damage and led to one of the vehicles leaving the roadway.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of McKean Road were closed for nearly two hours, significantly disrupting traffic in the area. Tow trucks were called to remove the vehicles, and the roadway was cleared later in the morning.

Further details have not yet been released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Wrongful Death Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

