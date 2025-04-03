SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, April 2, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect in a Mission District assault was arrested.

The SFPD reported on March 9, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Castro Street regarding a physical assault. Officers found an adult male seated on the ground and suffering from injuries. They rendered aid, and paramedics arrived on scene where the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that the suspect physically attacked the victim without provocation. After assaulting the victim, the suspect fled on foot southbound on Castro Street towards 18th Street.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Victor Barrios, 34, Officers located Barrios in South San Francisco on March 27. He was placed under arrest, and he was transported to San Francisco County Jail for an outstanding assault warrant.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.