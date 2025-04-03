SAN FRANCISCO—On March 28, the SFDA’s Office announced that Jose Espinoza-Santos, 57, and Aaryn Stacy, 31, have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with narcotics trafficking. Espinoza-Santos and Stacy are alleged to have been in possession of over half a pound of fentanyl and other drugs.

Both defendants are each charged with two counts of possession for sale of controlled substances (H&S 11351), one count of possession for sale cocaine base (H&S 11351.5), and one count of possession for sale of methamphetamine (H&S 11378). The criminal complaint also alleges that Espinoza-Santos possessed a substance containing more than one hundred grams of fentanyl (H&S 11370.4(c)(1)(B).

According to court documents, on March 25, officers with the San Francisco Police Department saw an unknown female allegedly hand Espinoza-Santos currency who then pulled out a bag of suspected narcotics and handed a portion to the female subject. Espinosa-Santos allegedly then walked over to Stacy and put money into a bag that she wore on her chest. Espinoza-Santos allegedly removed a bag of suspected narcotics and began to distribute portions of the contents to a group of other people who gathered around him.

The police searched Espinoza-Santos and found in his possession, including what he was seen trying to discard, 66.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as heroin, cocaine base and $2,000 in US currency. The police searched Stacy and found in her possession 190.5 grams of fentanyl in multiple bags, as well as suspected heroin, cocaine base, methamphetamine, a scale and $762 in US currency.

Both defendants have been detained pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.