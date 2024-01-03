SAN FRANCISCO—On December 28, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are currently investigating a fatal stabbing that transpired in the Southern District.

The SFPD reported at approximately 5:37 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mission and Washburn Streets after receiving a report about a stabbing.

Officers located two victims, a 45-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers provided aid to both victims and summoned paramedics to the scene that transported both victims to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The male victim was declared deceased at the hospital, and no arrests have bene made in the case.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail arrived on scene and are leading the investigation.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.