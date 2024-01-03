SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 29, 2023 the San Francisco Police Department revealed that a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired in August 2023.

The SFPD reported on August 18, at approximately 3:03 p.m. officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the 2400 block of Harrison Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, where the victim was declared dead.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail who are leading this investigation, identified the homicide suspect as Antonio Malik Rodgers-Alcala, 21, of Daly City, CA. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain arrest and search warrants.

On December 28, at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) located Rodgers-Alcala on the 800 block of Schwerin Street in Daly City. As officers moved in to arrest Rodgers-Alcala, who attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended. CVRT officers exercised the search warrant on Rodgers-Alcala’s residence and seized evidence related to the homicide.

Officers transported Rodgers-Alcala to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for the arrest warrant (Violation: 187 PC, No Bail Amount).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.