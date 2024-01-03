SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 29, the SFPD announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a December 2023 robbery that transpired. The SFPD reported on December 21 that at approximately 11 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to a business located on the 200 block of Ellis St. regarding an armed robbery that just occurred.

Officers observed a suspect who matched the description running from the scene. Officers attempted to detain the suspect to no avail at which time a foot pursuit ensued. Officers were able to apprehend the male after a brief struggle. Upon searching the suspect, officers seized a loaded firearm from his person.

During the arrest, a hostile crowd formed swarmed the officers and suspect. Officers were able to transport the suspect to a secure location ensuring their safety and the safety of the suspect. Officers on scene detained a female who had interfered with the investigation. She identified herself involved with the suspect. She resisted arrest and spat on the officers during the incident.

The investigation revealed the suspect wore a balaclava, jumped over the counter, and brandished a firearm while he made his demands before fleeing on foot with money he stole. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest both the male and female.

Authorities arrested Marcus Khalant Ervin, 34 of Antioch, who was charged with robbery (211 1st PC), possession of concealed firearm (25400(A)(2) PC), possession of a loaded firearm to commit a felony (25800(A) PC), possession of concealed firearm in public (25850(A) PC), prohibited person to possess a firearm (29825(B) PC), convicted person in possession of firearm (29900(A) PC), convicted person in possession of ammunition (30305(A) PC), exhibiting a deadly weapon (417 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

Also placed under arrest was Hailia Hayes, 46, of San Francisco. She was charged with battery on a police officer (243(b) PC), and resisting arrest (148 (a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are investing the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.