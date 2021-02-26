SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department made an arrest on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 of a suspect who was being investigated for storing hundreds of files of child pornography in a cloud storage account. The account contained images of underage minors being sexually abused by adults and videos of child pornography. The case has been under investigation since January by the SFPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

On February 19, 2021, investigators served search warrants for two apartments linked to the owner of the cloud account. One located on the 1800 block of Jackson Street and the other on the 1700 block of Clay Street. Investigators were able to find that the account belonged to 52-year-old Bruce Taylor, a former youth lacrosse coach at Town School for Boys in San Francisco. It was also found that Taylor was also secretly recording underage minors and women around different locations in San Francisco.

Police said, “Taylor was placed under arrest for one count of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of over 600 files of child pornography involving children under the age of twelve (12), and one count of possession of child pornography involving sadomasochism.”

San Francisco’s district attorney has filed the charges against Taylor. SFPD implores anyone who may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Bruce Taylor, to please contact the Special Victims Unit (415) 734-3038.