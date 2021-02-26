SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, February 25, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the Nob Hill neighborhood of the city at around 6:30 a.m. The fire erupted at apartment building number 9 at 1641 Washington Street.

The “structure fire,” as reported by the Fire Department, was contained within minutes of the SFFD arriving to the apartment building.

The SFFD’s Twitter account released footage of the scene, which was recorded and posted on the Citizen application.

According to the firefighters, neither civilians nor first responders sustained any injuries. No details concerning the cause of the fire have been released yet.

 

 

