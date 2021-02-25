SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s real estate market saw a significant investment in February month this year. This luxury home is bought by the San Francisco couple (identity not disclosed), which is based at the highest elevated point and was sold for the highest sales price this year. A few properties in San Francisco were sold below their selling price set forth by the property owners.

The San Francisco market is recently stated to be chaotic, as the market is going through a grinding halt. In 2021, many new buildings did crop up in the region, but on the other hand, the condo prices and tumbling rents combined to shut off the flow of capital in many San Francisco regions. According to real estate marketers in the city, there will be the availability of almost 4,000 units that will include deluxe condos like One Steuart Lane on the Embarcadero and Four Seasons Private Residences on Mission Street. It will also have rental projects of almost 1,900 units at Trinity Place on Market Street.

As the real estate economy is recovering from the down phase, the year 2021 may witness rising property rises and even rents in the coming months. The sales of this luxury home at an enormous amount of $17.5 million located at Sutro Tower, the contemporary designed home at 150 Glenbrook Avenue, gave a ray of hope to the present chaotic market.

In the words of Joseph Lucier from Sotheby’s International Realty, “We did go for the top value of $22 million, but when we found the right buyer, the negotiation happened. After detailed negotiation, everyone felt that this is the fair price for the luxury home. This sale indicates that there is a huge amount of money present in the market, and buyers are willing to make purchases for the high-quality homes.”

John Maniscalco is the reputed architect who has created this legacy. This 2017 built home has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms and is designed by him. The home is based on sloping, and one can get a clear view from the Golden Gate Bridge to the East Bay Hills. This 7,500 square foot was designed for entertainment, has an open floor plan, a main living level, with a walkout balcony. According to estate agent Lucier, “John Maniscalco is the only architect in San Francisco who is creating the ground-up projects. He is following the footsteps of famous SF architects like William Wurster, Joseph Esherick, and Gardner Dailey whose designs can be seen in the Bay area homes.”

San Francisco has a lot to offer its residents apart from great architecture. The city offers entertainment, sight-seeing, good food, and even gambling centers too. Like, this San Francisco-based property had a terrific entertaining level with a temperature-controlled wine room, spa room with a sauna, wet bar with a double refrigerator, TV Entertainment wall with surround sound system, and a half bathroom. This luxury home's landscape design is quite elegant as its secret garden and garden level terrace were the collaboration between Master Gardener Walter Laing and Brian Koch from the Terra Ferma Landscapes. Many other residential houses were based in the San Francisco region that reportedly went for the whopping amount near this area. The Bay Area market in San Francisco has reported an upward trend too.