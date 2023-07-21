SAN FRANCISCO—Four people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that took place outside of a San Francisco strip club three months ago police announced Friday, July 14.

The four suspects were identified as Jeremiah Thomas, 21, Marilyn Sahagun-Lopez, 20, Nikeosi Jackson, 22, and Malachi Lefiti, 22.

Lefiti was arrested on April 24 one day after the shooting at the Condor transpired. He was charged with homicide and three counts of attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy, and a gang enhancement.

Thomas, Sahagun-Lopez and Jackson were taken into custody on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, and attempted robbery, along with other crimes that include gang activity.

Jackson was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Contra Costa County for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle and another warrant out of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner.

According to investigators, the suspects attempted to rob their victims at gunpoint. An altercation ensued where one man was murdered and three were shot. The deceased was identified as Isaiah Thomas, 23. The victims who survived were only identified as two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County.

The Condor’s Club was not connected to the shooting.

This remains an active investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.