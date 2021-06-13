SAN FRANCISCO—Police reported that four people were shot on Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue at McAllister Street in the Tenderloin area on June 13. Multiple ambulances responded to the scene at Golden Gate Avenue.

Officers first responded to an incident report of a person who had been shot at McAllister and Hyde Street at approximately 4:12 a.m, according to a report on Citizen. Upon arrival to the scene, officers received reports of shots fired near McAllister Street and that two to three people had been shot.

Emergency Medical Services responded to Golden Gate Avenue where officers reported four people had been shot at approximately 4:15 a.m. One victim was reported being transferred to a hospital by EMS, according to a report on Citizen.

Police described the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man wearing a black beanie, a black bandana that covered his face, a white and black striped sweater, and adidas striped pants. The man is approximately 5’2” and was armed with a pistol. He was last seen running southbound on Hyde Street from Golden Gate Avenue.

Officers investigated the area until breaking down the crime scene on Hyde Street at approximately 7:53 a.m. No further information has been released regarding the incident.