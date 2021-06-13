SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police arrested the suspect who shot and killed one victim at Market and Jones Streets on June 10 at approximately 10:10 a.m. Officers assigned to the Narcotics Detail identified the suspect as 49-year-old Leonard Lee Colvin.

SFPD Mid-Market Foot Beat officers were patrolling the area of Market and Jones Streets when they heard multiple gunshots. The officers were able to locate a victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Howard Dixon who succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts rendered by officers and medics. Dixon was declared deceased after being transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.

The SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation and disseminated a Crime Alert to locate and identify the suspect. Officers in the Narcotics detail made contact with Colvin at 8th and Howard Streets at approximately 11:55 p.m. Officers discovered Colvin is on active California Department of Corrections Parole for voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators from the Homicide Detail developed probable cause to arrest Colvin and booked him at the San Francisco County Jail for murder, according to a police report.

The SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-475-4444 as this remains an open investigation led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.