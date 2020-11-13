SAN FRANCISCO—Officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) are investigating four different stabbings that occurred between November 10 and November 11. According to police, all 4 stabbings occurred within 7 hours of each other in the night, and they are believed to be unrelated. All victims were men from different neighborhoods, and all suffered stab wounds.

Police reported that the first stabbing incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on November 10, near the Embarcadero on Spear and Beale streets. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, and his age or identity have not been released yet.

The second stabbing occurred about 2 hours later, at around 11 p.m. Police responded to the 100 block of Jones Street in the Tenderloin District, where they found a man, 30, with stab wounds from a sharp object.

In the early morning on November 11, a third victim, 28, was stabbed near Valencia Street, and walked himself into a hospital nearby at around 1:10 a.m. The victim told authorities that an unidentified suspect stabbed him with a knife.

The last incident occurred at around 3:10 a.m., on Rey Street. The victim, a 41-year-old male, suffered stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Police announced that all four victims are expected to survive, and all the incidents remain under investigation. No arrests in any of the incidents have been made yet, and police are still seeking suspects. Anyone with information about any of these incidents can call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at 415 575 4444, or text the word “SFPD” to TIP411.