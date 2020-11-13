SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has changed its days for its free meal pickup service. School officials from the SFUSD announced that starting November 13, the school district will change its pick-up times from late Wednesday mornings to Tuesday afternoons.

The decision comes after the SFUSD received feedback about easy access, which motivated this switch in pickup times. Families will be able to pick up free meals for students every Tuesday, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A second pickup day will also be available on Fridays during the same time. According to the revised plan, families will be able to pick up five days worth of meals on Tuesday, and two days worth of meals on Friday. The two days together provide up to a weeks worth of food for students. Students must prove eligibility with either their student number, student ID card, enrollment letter, or a certification letter.

The previous pickup sites have not changed, and will remain available to all students during the designated pickup days. The SFUSD is also offering a special holiday bag of Thanksgiving meals on November 20.

The SFUSD’s free meal pickup plan went into effect on March 13, following the closure of schools. According statistics from the SFUSD, they provide up to 11,600 healthy breakfasts and lunches per day for students at various pickup sites around the city. Meals are usually served on a first-come, first-served basis, and include vegetables, protein, fresh fruit and milk. The district is coordinating these meal services with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, and the Red Cross.