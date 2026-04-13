SAN FRANCISCO—The “Poets of the TL” block party celebrated National Poetry Month Thursday, April 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, with some sources saying it was scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dodge Alley on the intersection of Turk Street and Larkin Street.

Performances ran across two sets. At the event, there were live jazz, local poetry readings and free food along with community support. This event was free to attend to anyone; there was no need to register.

Live poets who read at the event included Kim Shuck, the seventh San Francisco Poet Laureate, Kitty Costello, Jesse James Johnson and Nazelah Jamison. Not only was this event celebrated National Poetry Month, but it also honored local poetic talent, Mary TallMountain, 76, and celebrated naming Jamison as the 2026 Janice Mirikitani Poet Theologian in Residence at Glide Memorial Church.

There was live jazz music to accompany the poetry readings. There were also complimentary food and drink available at the event. Local businesses in the area provided $15 vouchers for food and drinks at a first-come, first-served basis.

This event was made possible with the collaboration of Tenderloin Museum’s “Sounds of the Tenderloin” program, which was the museum’s “2nd Thursdays” series, and Tenderloin Community Benefit District (TLCBD).