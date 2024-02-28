UNITED STATES—On February 16, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that six convictions were secured against Gary Arabatyan, 49, of San Francisco, after a trial by jury for continuously violating a temporary restraining order protecting his estranged wife and their four children from May 19, 2023, to June 6, 2023. The defendant was convicted of six counts of disobeying a domestic relations court order (PC 273.6(a)) which was issued by the San Francisco Superior Court.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, the victim and the defendant were married for 17 years. The victim petitioned the family court for a temporary restraining order protecting herself and her four minor children. The victim obtained a temporary restraining order which was valid from May 18, 2023, to June 7, 2023. On May 19, 2023, at 12 p.m., Arabatyan was served with the temporary restraining order. The restraining order prevented him from contacting the victim or their four minor children except during supervised visits as ordered by the Court. He violated the restraining order within two hours of being served by sending text messages to his estranged wife and proceeded to violate the restraining order multiple times.

The case against the defendant was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ashley Lee, with assistance from District Attorney Investigators Scott Wong and Timothy Louie, paralegals Loretta Luu and Lena Ku, and IT support from Noaeh Pinaire. Victim Advocate Jodee Brown was integral in providing support to the victim during the pendency of the case.

“When a person makes the choice to leave a relationship their decision should be respected,” said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Lee. “The jury’s verdict ensures that the victim and her four children can move forward with their lives in peace.”

Arabtyan is currently out of custody and faces up to one year in county jail for his crimes. His sentencing is scheduled for March 13, 2024.