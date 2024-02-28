SAN FRANCISCO—On February 21, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Joseph Jones Jr., 29, of San Francisco was convicted after punching a deputy sheriff after a trial by jury for his involvement in an altercation at San Francisco County Jail #2. Mr. Jones was convicted of one count of threatening an executive officer (PC 69(a)) and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer (PC 148(a)(1)).

“The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Jones accountable for his conduct and sends a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I would like to thank the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office for their continuing efforts to keep us safe and to humanely manage our county jail facilities.”

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs, responding to reports of an altercation and disruption on the first floor of San Francisco County Jail #2 in F pod were confronted by Jones. Due to his verbal and physical signs of agitation deputies ordered Jones to be moved upstairs, which the defendant refused to do. Jones jumped up from his initial position, took a fighter’s stance, and started to threaten deputies with a fight if they tried to move him. A deputy attempted to stop the situation from escalating and in response Jones lunged towards the deputy punching him in the face.

The case against the defendant was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elliott Brooks, with assistance from the District Attorney Investigators team and paralegals Joshua Nickchen and Andres Hernandez Ruano, and IT support from Morris Moore and Noaeh Pinaire.

“I would like to thank the jury for their thoughtfulness and intention regarding Mr. Jones’ case,” said Assistant District Attorney Elliott Brooks. “This jury was a great example of executing the tasks of following the law and considering the evidence to ensure the right verdict was reached.”

Jones is currently in custody and faces up to two years in county jail for his crimes. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2024.