SAN FRANCISCO—At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3 work by a construction crew caused a gas leak in the Haight-Ashbury district. The leak occurred at the intersection on Waller and Ashbury Street.

A shelter-in-place order went into effect shortly after the incident and was lifted around 12:00 p.m. on the same day.

The fire department travelled to the doors of residents to warn them of potential danger as far as one block in each direction from the original source. PG&E crews responded to the report of the gas leak and fixed the problem caused by a third-party construction company.

Shelter-in-place orders are used by local officials during an emergency to encourage residents to stay inside their homes and avoid unnecessary traveling. The orders often prohibit employees from leaving their homes to go to their place of work, with the exception of workers deemed essential. Recently, shelter-in-place orders have frequently been used to encourage safety in the Covid-19 pandemic.