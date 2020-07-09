HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, July 9, actress Nivera Rivera, 33, went missing after going into the water, while boating with her son at Lake Piru. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department posted the following message on Twitter at 5:45 a.m. on July 9:

“The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

Authorities were alerted of a possible drowning around 6:30 p.m. via their Twitter account. Rivera rented a boat and was out on the water with her 4 year-old son Josey, with her ex Ryan Dorsey.

According to reports, Josey was found asleep on the boat, but another boater. He noted to authorities that his mother went into the water, but never came back up.

Rivera tweeted a picture of her and Josey at 3:16 p.m. with the caption of “just the two of us.”

Rivera played as Santana Lopez from 2009 to 2015 on the FOX television series “Glee.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to the San Francisco News for inquiries about the investigation.