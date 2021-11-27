SAN FRANCISCO—Officers from the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on November 23. The SFPD reported that at approximately 11:08 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street.

Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim died from injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipster can remain anonymous.