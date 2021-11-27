SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, November 19, at approximately 9:51 p.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department Bayview Station responded to the 600 block of Connecticut Street for a report of a person down. Officers arrived on scene and located a 25-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died on the scene.

On Sunday, November 21, , at approximately 10:48 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Central Station responded to the 400 block of Geary Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 30-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either case. These investigations are being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.