SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Kenneth Lewis, 48, of San Francisco on Tuesday, November 23 in connection to a homicide on Geary Street on November 21.

On Sunday, at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers from Central Station responded to the 400 block of Geary Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 30-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died from injuries sustained.

Homicide investigators developed information that identified the suspect. On Tuesday, November 23, officers located Lewis on the 700 block of Post Street. He was taken into custody without incident. Lewis was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on one count of murder (187 PC (a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.