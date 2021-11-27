SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted homicide that transpired on November 9. The SFPD reported that at approximately 6:32 p.m., investigators were driving their unmarked police vehicle in the area of Turk and Larkin Streets. The investigators spotted the drivers of two vehicles engaged in what appeared to be a road rage argument.

The vehicles, an SUV and sedan, stopped at a red light at the intersection of Turk Street and Van Ness Avenue. The SUV reversed into the sedan resulting in a collision. Investigators witnessed the driver of the sedan exit his vehicle, produce a firearm, and shoot at the SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene. Investigators broadcast a description of the suspect vehicle via their department radio.

Officers from Tenderloin Station located Wilmer Arteaga, 30, of Oakland, near the suspect vehicle on the 700 block of Ellis Street. Officers exited their vehicle and ordered Arteaga to place his hands on his head. He did not comply with the officers’ commands and began to walk away. Officers approached Arteaga and, following a brief struggle, placed him into handcuffs. Officers located a firearm in Arteaga’s pocket. Officers searched the suspect’s vehicle and located a spent shell casing and a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and over two and a half pounds of fentanyl.

Arteaga was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), shooting into an occupied vehicle (246 PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(b) PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle (25850(a) PC, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC, discharging a firearm at a vehicle (23110(b) CVC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a firearm (11370.1 H&S), unlawful possession of a controlled substance for sale (11351 H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), transportation of methamphetamine for sale (11379(a) H&S), and four counts of transportation of a controlled substance for sale (11352(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.