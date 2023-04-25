SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are currently investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Sunday, April 23. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:58 p.m., officers from the Central Station responded to the area of Grant and Columbus Avenues after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 23-year-old male from Solano County suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Officers located two additional shooting victims nearby, both 24-year-old males from Sacramento County. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. The two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two additional shooting victims, a 22-year-old male from Alameda County and a 20-year-old female from Contra Costa County were taken separately to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries prior to officers arriving on the scene.

This incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made in the case as authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.