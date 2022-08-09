HOLLYWOOD—The star of the 1970 musical “Grease,” Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 on Monday, August 8. She is known by many for her role as Sandy in the 1979 flick “Grease” alongside John Travolta. The announcement of the actresses’ passing was made via her social media page on Monday with a statement that read:

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

She was also known as a musician selling close to 100 million records globally. She is known for her 80s hit “Physical” that remained at the top spot on the charts for 10 weeks.

She won a total of 4 Grammy Awards during her career. “Grease” spawned the catchy hit “You’re the One That I Want” that landed in the Top five of the Billboard charges. Other popular songs from the actress/musician include “I Honestly Love Your,” “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “Please Mr. Please” and “A Little More Love” to name a few.

Newton-John was born in 1948 in Cambridge, England and moved to Melbourne, Australia with her family at the age of 5.

She appeared it in the films “Tomorrow,” “Xanadu,” “It’s My Party,” and “A Few Best Men” to name a few. She served as a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Program and helped establish Healthy Child, Healthy World (formerly known as Australia’s Children’s Health Environmental Coalition. She was married to actor Matt Lattanzi, who she met on the film “Xanadu,” where they share daughter Chloe Rose, who was born in 1986. She later married John Esterling in 2008.

Her “Grease” co-star John Travolta posted the following message on his Instagram account:

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

The actress had battled breast cancer for more than 30 years documenting her journey with the public throughout the time. An exact cause of death for the actress has not yet been announced.