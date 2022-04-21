SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, April 14 the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a jury convicted Luis Gutierrez of first-degree murder for the 2014 killing of Ronnie Goodman, Jr. in the Mission District. The jury also convicted Gutierrez of torture and an enhancement for using a knife.

“This was a shocking and devastating crime that took the life of a young man in a brutal way,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin. “The case had stalled for many years before my administration and I am proud of our hardworking staff, including Assistant District Attorney Sean Connolly, for finally bringing this case to closure and achieving accountability for the victim and his family. Nothing can bring the victim back, but we hope this verdict offers some small comfort. I thank the jury for their careful deliberation.”

The SFDA’s Office reported that witness testimony and evidence presented at trial, on September 9, 2014, showed the defendant stabbed Ronnie Goodman at the corner of 24th and Capp Street. He stabbed the victim 39 times across his body, including his neck, chest, face, and eyes. Prior to the stabbing, Gutierrez purportedly returned home from work after he had a physical altercation with several young men upon exiting a Muni bus. He rushed home and told his older brother, Javier, about the incident. Luis armed himself with a knife and Javier armed himself with a Taser and they left and tried to locate the men and confront them.

The brothers located victim Goodman along with his acquaintance, who asked Luis to put down the knife and tried to run. Luis chased the victim, and Javier tackled him and tased him. While the victim was on the ground, Luis bent over and stabbed him countless times, killing him.

Gutierrez, who did not stab Goodman, pled separately to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon before the trial began and was sentenced earlier today to 8 years in state prison.

“These cases are difficult for everyone involved. I am grateful for the hard work by the jury and the verdict they delivered,” said Assistant District Attorney Sean Connolly, who tried the case. “I am hopeful this verdict helps bring closure for the victim’s family.”

This case was prosecuted by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office’s Homicide Unit and the victim’s family was supported by Victim Services Division’s advocate Maria Reynoso.

Written By Casey Jacobs