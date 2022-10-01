SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that transpired on Monday, September 26. The SFPD reported at approximately 4 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the 900 block of Market Street on a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, where the victim was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.