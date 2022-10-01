SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred on 3rd Street on September 24. The SFPD reported at approximately 8 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 5000 block of 3rd Street after receiving a report of an aggravated assault.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from injuries. They started rendering aid, and summoned medical attention. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where the victim later died.

The name of the victim and age has not yet been disclosed to the public. Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Authorities have not made any arrest in the case. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.