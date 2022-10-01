SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connected to an aggravated assault that occurred in Chinatown on September 20. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 53-year-old female entered Central Police Station to report she was a victim of an aggravated assault.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., the victim was in the region of the 700 block of Jackson Street when she was shoved off of the sidewalk without provocation by an unknown suspect. The force knocked her off her feet and into a lane of traffic where her head struck the roadway. Officers summoned medics and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the department’s General Work Detail located surveillance footage of the incident. Images of the suspect were shared amongst department members to identify and locate the suspect.

A Central Station Chinatown Footbeat Officer recognized the suspect from prior contacts. On September 21, at approximately 5:16 p.m., the officer located the male in the area of Portsmouth Square. Central Station Officers detained the suspect, who was identified as Alejandro Garcia, 30. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Garcia for the aggravated assault.

He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC). The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with detail is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.