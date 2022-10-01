SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested several individuals connected to a string of auto burglaries in the region. The SFPD reported on September 8 at approximately 2:05 pm, officers working in the plain clothes capacity responded to Bay and Kearny Streets regarding an auto burglary that occurred. A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, and officers arrived in the area to search for the vehicle and the suspects. Officers spotted a vehicle closely matching the description in the area. Officers observed the suspect vehicle travel to several areas and its occupant break into several parked vehicles.

The suspect proceeded to travel to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction of possible stolen goods with three males and the suspect vehicle. Officers detained the three males on scene, while other officers continued to follow the suspect vehicle out of the area.

The suspect vehicle traveled to Jessie and Mission Streets where officers witnessed the vehicle park and its driver exit. Officers attempted to detain the suspect, but the male suspect ran from them, and a foot pursuit ensued. The officers were able to detain the suspect on the 800 block of Mission St.

Officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the adult male. During the search of the suspect and his vehicle, officers located and seized multiple items identified as stolen property, burglary tools, and a firearm.

Officers found evidence that connected the suspect to several auto burglaries that occurred throughout the day and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for the auto burglaries.

The suspect was identified as Jamon Ward, 30, who was booked at San Francisco County Jail for the following charges: Five counts of Burglary (459 PC second degree), five counts of Possession of Stolen property (496(a) PC), Possession of Burglary Tools (466 PC), Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle 25400(a)(1) PC, Felon in Possession of a Firearm 29800(a)(1) PC, Fraudulent Vehicle Registration (4463(a) CVC), Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (32310(b) PC), and Violation of Parole (3056 PC).

Officers found evidence that connected the three male subjects detained on the unit block of Leavenworth to the auto burglaries. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for possession of stolen property related to the auto burglaries The suspects were identified as Edwin Bueso-Garcia, 41, of South San Francisco, Jose Torres-Rosario, 34, of San Francisco, and Marlon Armas, 21.

Bueso-Garcia, Torres-Rosario, and Armas were all booked at San Francisco County Jail for charges of Possession of Stolen Property (496(a) PC) and Conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC).

During the investigation, officers were able to return multiple items of recovered property to the victims.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.