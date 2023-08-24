SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on August 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the 2400 block of Harrison Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, where they provided aid until medics transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim later died from their injuries. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are investigating the case. Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.