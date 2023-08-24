SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on August 21 a death that occurred on July 3 has been ruled an accidental death. The SFPD reported that officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old female down on the sidewalk. Officers provided medical aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died on July 5 from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not been publicly disclosed.

SFPD investigators interviewed witnesses, obtained video footage of the incident, and detained and interviewed a person of interest. Based on evidence gathered, and after exhausting investigative leads, the incident has been deemed an accidental death.

The SFPD indicated unless new evidence emerges, this case will remain closed. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.