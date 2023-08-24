SAN FRANCISCO—On August 18, a jury convicted Mark Hughes, 56, of Campbell for assaulting a man with a metal pole at the intersection of Union Street and Buchanan Street. He was convicted of one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)).

On May 7, at approximately 9 a.m., Hughes assaulted the victim who was travelling westbound on Union Street on a motorcycle, and tried to ride around Hughes to avoid him. While pasting Hughes, the defendant swung a metal police similar to a baseball bat at the victim’s back. 911 was called and officers arrived and arrested Hughes while he was in possession of the pole.

“Mr. Hughes’ violent, unprovoked attack is unacceptable and can not be allowed to become normalized,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I am grateful to the jury for holding him accountable and ensuring that there will be consequences for this violent incident.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Asit Panwala with assistance from victim advocate Shychai Douangsawang and interns Rosavida Viri-Cruz and Nick Aldrich. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against the defendant because of the immediate response of members of the San Francisco Police Department’s Northern Station.

Hughes is currently in custody pending sentencing where he could face up to 4 years in state prison. A sentencing hearing will be set at the next court appearance on September 21.